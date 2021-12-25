Left Menu

Drug racket busted in Bengaluru: 15 kg cannabis seized, six held

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) unit of Anti-Narcotics Wing officials busted a drug racket and seized 15 kg of cannabis in Bengaluru's Gyanbharathi on Saturday, said Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police of Bengaluru City.

Updated: 25-12-2021 09:27 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 09:27 IST
Seized Cannabis in Bengaluru (ANI/pictures). Image Credit: ANI
Six people have also been arrested in connection with the seizure.

"The arrest was made after close watch was kept on drug trafficking ahead of the new year", added Patil. (ANI)

