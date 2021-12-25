Left Menu

COVID-19: BMC bans New Year celebration parties, gatherings in closed or open spaces

Mumbai municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal issued an order to this effect late Friday evening.There shall be no gathering or celebration of New Year in any closed or open areas under the BMC jurisdiction, the order said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-12-2021 10:06 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 10:06 IST
COVID-19: BMC bans New Year celebration parties, gatherings in closed or open spaces
  • Country:
  • India

In view of the spike in coronavirus cases and the growing threat of the Omicron variant, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has banned New Year celebration programmes and gatherings in any closed or open areas in the city. Mumbai municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal issued an order to this effect late Friday evening.

''There shall be no gathering or celebration of New Year in any closed or open areas under the BMC jurisdiction,'' the order said. The order came into effect from the midnight of December 25 and shall remain in force till the next directive.

The order is applicable to all hotels, bars, restaurants as well as to privately-owned places that could be used for such gatherings and celebrations, it said. On Friday, Maharashtra government also prohibited gathering of more than five persons in public places between 9 pm and 6 am. The state recorded 1,410 coronavirus cases and 20 Omicron infections during the day. The BMC had on Friday also issued a separate order stating that Mumbai residents arriving here from Dubai will have to undergo seven-day home quarantine. The travelers who live in other parts of Maharashtra will be able to leave Mumbai on arrival from Dubai, but their transport will be arranged by the collector, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
2
ThriveDX Hosts Inaugural Capture the Flag (CTF) Cyber Competition with CSA Singapore

ThriveDX Hosts Inaugural Capture the Flag (CTF) Cyber Competition with CSA S...

 India
3
Step away from the table – why do you keep eating when you’re full

Step away from the table – why do you keep eating when you’re full

Australia
4
Science News Roundup: Common health issues raise risk for severe COVID-19; sudden food aversion in toddlers may be due to COVID; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day

Science News Roundup: Common health issues raise risk for severe COVID-19; s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021