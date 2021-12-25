Left Menu

5 under-trial prisoners die in Tihar jail within 8 days

Five under-trial prisoners died in different jails under Delhi's Tihar jail in the past eight days, as per jail sources.

ANI | Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2021 11:50 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 11:50 IST
Representational image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five under-trial prisoners died in different jails under Delhi's Tihar jail in the past eight days, as per jail sources. In one such death, deceased Vikram, also known as Vicky who was in one of the prisons of Tihar jail died on Friday allegedly due to health-related issues, as per jail authorities.

Following his death, action has been initiated under Section 176 of CrPC. "As per rules inquiry proceedings are being conducted by Metropolitan Magistrate in each case", said Tihar authority. The jail officials have termed all the deaths as natural. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

