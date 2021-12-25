Left Menu

They have a capacity to produce 10.97 crore litres of ethanol in a year, according to officials.District Excise Officer Uday Prakash Singh said his department has issued licenses to four new ethanol distilleries. They will invest Rs 500 crore and help generate employment opportunities and revenue, he said.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 25-12-2021 11:52 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 11:52 IST
Muzaffarnagar will soon get 5 more ethanol distilleries
Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar will soon have five more ethanol distilleries, with district authorities issuing licenses to four such units and sanctions pending for another.

With this, Muzaffarnagar will have eight ethanol distilleries.

The district already has three ethanol distilleries that produced 6.73 crores litres of ethanol in 2020-21. They have a capacity to produce 10.97 crore litres of ethanol in a year, according to officials.

District Excise Officer Uday Prakash Singh said his department has issued licenses to four new ethanol distilleries. The license for another such unit is awaiting sanction.

Five industrialists had applied for licenses. They will invest Rs 500 crore and help generate employment opportunities and revenue, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

