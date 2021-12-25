Left Menu

Plea in SC seeks uniform judicial code across country

A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions to the high courts to take appropriate steps to adopt a uniform procedure for case registration and to use common judicial terms, phrases and abbreviations. The plea, filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, has also sought directions to the Law Commission to prepare a report in consultation with the high courts to ensure uniformity in judicial terms, phrases, abbreviations, case registration process and court fee. The terminology used by different High Courts for different types of cases is not uniform.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2021 12:41 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 12:08 IST
Plea in SC seeks uniform judicial code across country
Represenative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions to the high courts to take appropriate steps to adopt a uniform procedure for case registration and to use common judicial terms, phrases and abbreviations.

The plea, filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, has also sought directions to the Law Commission to prepare a report in consultation with the high courts to ensure uniformity in judicial terms, phrases, abbreviations, case registration process and court fee.

''The terminology used by different High Courts for different types of cases is not uniform. This non-uniformity causes inconvenience not just to the general public but, in many cases, to the advocates and the authorities as well.

''Not just the terms used by them to refer to the same types of cases are different but even the abbreviations used to refer to these terms are different in case the same term is used. It is inexplicable as to why there is a difference in terminologies, procedure, court fees etc., within courts when all are governed by the same laws,'' said the plea filed through advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey.

It said not only are the high courts adopting different norms and procedures for case registration and using different judicial terms, phrases and abbreviations but are also charging different fees, which is against the rule of law and the right to justice.

The petition stated that all 25 high courts across the country have different usage of phrases when it comes to identifying different cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
2
ThriveDX Hosts Inaugural Capture the Flag (CTF) Cyber Competition with CSA Singapore

ThriveDX Hosts Inaugural Capture the Flag (CTF) Cyber Competition with CSA S...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Common health issues raise risk for severe COVID-19; sudden food aversion in toddlers may be due to COVID; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day

Science News Roundup: Common health issues raise risk for severe COVID-19; s...

 Global
4
Step away from the table – why do you keep eating when you’re full

Step away from the table – why do you keep eating when you’re full

Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021