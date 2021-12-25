Deceased cop brought explosives to court: Punjab DGP

Two days after the Ludhiana court blast, Punjab DGP Siddharth Chattopadhyaya said on Saturday that the deceased police officer, who was suspended from the service, had carried the explosive material to the court. Addressing a press conference, DGP Chattopadhyaya said, "The deceased person, former policeman Gagandeep Singh was carrying the explosion. He was dismissed from service in 2019 and spent two years in jail following his arrest in a drug-trafficking case."

One person was killed and two others were injured in the explosion at Punjab's Ludhiana District Court Complex on Thursday. Ludhiana Commissioner of Police informed that the explosion was heard near the Record Room on the second floor of the Ludhiana Court complex.

"One person died, two persons were injured in the incident. Bomb disposal team and forensics team have been called from Chandigarh for probe," he said. (ANI)

