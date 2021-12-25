Left Menu

Tribal girl gang-raped, murdered in Rajasthan's Bundi; two arrested

PTI | Kota | Updated: 25-12-2021 13:10 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 13:10 IST
Two people have been arrested in Rajasthan's Bundi district for allegedly raping and murdering a 15-year-old tribal girl, police said.

The minor's naked body bearing bite marks and fatal wounds to the neck and the head was found in a forest area near Kalakunwa village under the Basoli police station area on Thursday evening, they said.

The police launched a massive overnight search operation involving nearly 200 personnel and the dog squad, and tracked down one of the suspects, Sultan, by Friday morning, Bundi Superintendent of Police (SP) Jai Yadav said.

The man was taken into custody and during interrogation, he admitted that he had committed the crime along with Chotulal Bheel, the SP said, adding both were placed under arrest within 12 hours of the crime.

The accused were in an inebriated state when they gang-raped the girl. Later, they smashed her head with a stone and strangled her, the police officer said, adding that the role of a minor is also under investigation in the matter.

A case was registered under sections 302, 201, 376 (I) (M) of the IPC and provisions of the POCSO Act, he added.

