Public health inspector of North MCD held for demanding bribe

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2021 14:45 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 14:39 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi government's Anti-Corruption Branch has arrested the public health inspector of North MCD for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 1,75,000 for providing a health trade licence to run a spa here, officials said on Saturday.

The action was taken against Harish Kumar, the public health inspector, after the spa owner approached the Anti-Corruption Branch on Friday.

''Our team was dispatched immediately to Kumar's house, who is an employee working as the public health inspector, Karol Bagh Zone, Health department of North MCD where he was caught red handed while accepting Rs 40,000 as an initial instalment for providing a health trade licence to the spa,'' said SK Gautam, special commissioner of police (Anti-Corruption Branch) of the Delhi government.

A case was filed against him under Section 07 POC (Prevention of Corruption) Act on Friday and further investigation was underway, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

