Japan's Fukuoka finds Omicron case in possible community transmission, governor says
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 25-12-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 14:49 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Japan's Fukuoka prefecture has confirmed its first infection with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, its governor Seitaro Hattori said on Saturday.
The case was a result of possible community transmission as the infection route was unclear, Hattori told a news conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement