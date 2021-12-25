Left Menu

UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya flags off Road repair ambulance

The Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Keshav Prasad Maurya, on Saturday, flagged off the 'Road repair ambulance' vehicle in Lucknow.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 25-12-2021 14:50 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 14:50 IST
The road repair vehicle in Lucknow on Saturday. (ANI/pictures). Image Credit: ANI
The Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Keshav Prasad Maurya, on Saturday, flagged off the 'Road repair ambulance' vehicle in Lucknow. The vehicle is specially designed by Motors and general sales Lucknow. At present, there is one such vehicle. "Our CM visualised pothole-free road in UP. This is a step towards it", said Maurya. Initially, the vehicle will be operating in Lucknow and the suburbs. Later, it will be available all across the state.

The CM said that the vehicle is designed for emergency fixing of roads. According to PWD, it will save time and money. "Bad roads are one of the reasons behind accidents while good roads will also ease traffic movements," said Maurya. In case of emergency repair of roads, the vehicle will reach the target spot and with its latest inbuilt raw material mixing technology, it will do the patchwork, as per information from the PWD department. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

