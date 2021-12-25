Left Menu

Russia blocks website of OVD-Info protest-monitoring group

A spokeswoman for the group, Maria Kuznetsova, told Reuters that neither the court not the watchdog had notified it about the move. "It was unexpected for us," she said. Russia declared the OVD-Info group a "foreign agent" in September, in a move that critics say is designed to stifle dissent. Moscow has recently labelled several outlets "foreign agents", a legal designation used for what authorities say are foreign-funded organisations engaged in political activity.

Reuters | Updated: 25-12-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 15:26 IST
Russia blocks website of OVD-Info protest-monitoring group
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Russia's communication watchdog has blocked the website of the OVD-Info protest-monitoring group, which has for years documented anti-Kremlin protests, following a court ruling, the group said on Saturday.

It said the ruling on restricting access to the ovdinfo.org cite was issued by a court in the Moscow region on Dec. 20. The website currently shows a message saying access to it is restricted on the basis of a federal law on information, information technologies and data protection. A spokeswoman for the group, Maria Kuznetsova, told Reuters that neither the court not the watchdog had notified it about the move.

"It was unexpected for us," she said. Russia declared the OVD-Info group a "foreign agent" in September, in a move that critics say is designed to stifle dissent.

Moscow has recently labelled several outlets "foreign agents", a legal designation used for what authorities say are foreign-funded organisations engaged in political activity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
2
NATO warship enters Ukraine's port of Odessa: Reports

NATO warship enters Ukraine's port of Odessa: Reports

 Ukraine
3
ThriveDX Hosts Inaugural Capture the Flag (CTF) Cyber Competition with CSA Singapore

ThriveDX Hosts Inaugural Capture the Flag (CTF) Cyber Competition with CSA S...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; U.S. airlines cut hundreds of Christmas Eve flights, but Americans carry on and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; U.S....

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021