Cattle thief who faces multiple cases in 4 districts arrested from Bulandshahr

A suspected cattle thief, who has dozens of cases registered against him in four districts, was arrested from here and 20 stolen animals were recovered from him in a joint action by the district police and a SWAT team, officials said Saturday.

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 25-12-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 16:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

They said a max pickup van has also been seized from Sajid, a resident of Bhamra village under the Gulaothi Police station limits.

Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh 38 cases of animal theft, loot and other crimes were already registered against him at different police stations in Bulandshahr, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar and Hapur districts. The joint team recovered 11 buffalos and their nine calves from different houses on Sajid’s instance, he said, adding they have been returned to their owner.

Police said they are looking for his five accomplices.

