Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Awantipora

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Hardumir, Tral area of Awantipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, said police.

ANI | Awantipora (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 25-12-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 16:43 IST
"Encounter has started at Hardumir, Tral area of Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

