Karnataka CM to hold meeting with experts to tackle Omicron threat

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai on Saturday said that a meeting would be held with experts on Sunday on the rising Omicron cases.

ANI | Hubli (Karnataka) | Updated: 25-12-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 16:57 IST
Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai. Image Credit: ANI
"Omicron cases are increasing in Karnataka's border states like Maharashtra, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu which is alarming", said CM Bommai.

He also said he would hold a meeting with experts in Bengaluru tomorrow to discuss the next steps to be taken to curb the Omicron threat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

