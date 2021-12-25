Left Menu

Uttarakhand: Cabinet approves 3 per cent additional dearness allowance for state govt employees

Uttarakhand Cabinet on Saturday approved 3 per cent additional dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The state cabinet also sanctioned the distribution of mobile tablets to students of Class 10 and Class 12. (ANI)

