Left Menu

Over 80 people held in Kolkata on Christmas Eve for unlawful activities

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-12-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 17:33 IST
Over 80 people held in Kolkata on Christmas Eve for unlawful activities
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

More than 80 people have been arrested from different parts of the city on Christmas Eve for various unlawful activities, a senior police officer said.

Another 191 revellers were taken into custody for not wearing mask in the midst of huge crowds, he said.

Four persons were held in the city's Park Street area for manhandling policemen, who tried to stop them from creating ruckus outside a pub around 11.35 pm on Friday.

Authorities of the pub apparently ''threw the four out'' for causing nuisance, following which they engaged in a brawl with security guards posted outside it, the senior officer said.

''When policemen deployed there tried to intervene, the four manhandled them,'' the officer said, adding that the ''trouble-makers'' were immediately apprehended.

Over 3,000 policemen have been deployed in different parts of the city to keep a check on untoward activities, he said.

''We have deployed police personnel in plain clothes across the city to prevent any attempt to create disturbance amid the festivities,'' he added.

TRENDING

1
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
2
NATO warship enters Ukraine's port of Odessa: Reports

NATO warship enters Ukraine's port of Odessa: Reports

 Ukraine
3
ThriveDX Hosts Inaugural Capture the Flag (CTF) Cyber Competition with CSA Singapore

ThriveDX Hosts Inaugural Capture the Flag (CTF) Cyber Competition with CSA S...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; U.S. airlines cut hundreds of Christmas Eve flights, but Americans carry on and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; U.S....

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021