Haryana's Ambala completes 1OO pc COVID-19 vaccination of eligible population

All eligible population of Ambala in Haryana has been vaccinated with both doses of COVID-19, a senior district official said on Saturday.

ANI | Ambala (Haryana) | Updated: 25-12-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 17:46 IST
Ambala Deputy Commissioner Vikram . Image Credit: ANI
All eligible population of Ambala in Haryana has been vaccinated with both doses of COVID-19, a senior district official said on Saturday. "Hundred per cent eligible population of Ambala has been vaccinated with both doses of COVID-19," Ambala Deputy Commissioner Vikram said.

He congratulated the health workers for this achievement. Meanwhile, four students in a government school in Ambala have tested positive for COVID-19, he said.

The teachers of the school have been tested for COVID-19 and contact tracing is being done, he added. Vikram also asked people to adhere to COVID-19 norms and avoid large gatherings in the wake of cases of the Omicron variant. Haryana has imposed a night curfew in view of the emergence of the new virus variant. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

