J-K: Four militants killed in 2 encounters with security forces in Shopian, Pulwama

Four militants were killed in two encounters with security forces in Shopian and Pulwama districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

While two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were gunned down in Shopian, two unidentified ultras were killed in Pulwama.

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Chowgam village area of Shopian in south Kashmir after information was received about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

''During the search operation, the presence of terrorists was ascertained. They were given ample opportunities to surrender. Instead, they fired indiscriminately on the joint search party who retaliated leading to an encounter,'' he said.

Two terrorists were killed in the gun battle and their bodies were retrieved from the site, the official said. The militants have been identified as Sajad Ahmad Chak, resident of Braripora, Shopian, and Raja Basit Yaqoob of Achan Litter in Pulwama.

''According to police records, both the terrorists were linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT and were part of groups involved in several terror cases. Chak was also instrumental in motivating and recruiting the youth in the terrorist group,'' he said.

The official said incriminating materials, arms, and ammunition including two AK series rifles, four AK magazines, and 32 rounds were seized.

He said that another encounter between militants and security forces broke out in Hardumir, Tral area of Pulwama district.

Two unidentified militants were killed in the gunfight. Their identification and group affiliation were being done, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)