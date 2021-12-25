Left Menu

J-K: Four militants killed in 2 encounters with security forces in Shopian, Pulwama

Four militants were killed in two encounters with security forces in Shopian and Pulwama districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.While two Lashkar-e-Taiba LeT militants were gunned down in Shopian, two unidentified ultras were killed in Pulwama.Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Chowgam village area of Shopian in south Kashmir after information was received about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.During the search operation, the presence of terrorists was ascertained.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 25-12-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 17:55 IST
J-K: Four militants killed in 2 encounters with security forces in Shopian, Pulwama
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four militants were killed in two encounters with security forces in Shopian and Pulwama districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

While two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were gunned down in Shopian, two unidentified ultras were killed in Pulwama.

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Chowgam village area of Shopian in south Kashmir after information was received about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

''During the search operation, the presence of terrorists was ascertained. They were given ample opportunities to surrender. Instead, they fired indiscriminately on the joint search party who retaliated leading to an encounter,'' he said.

Two terrorists were killed in the gun battle and their bodies were retrieved from the site, the official said. The militants have been identified as Sajad Ahmad Chak, resident of Braripora, Shopian, and Raja Basit Yaqoob of Achan Litter in Pulwama.

''According to police records, both the terrorists were linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT and were part of groups involved in several terror cases. Chak was also instrumental in motivating and recruiting the youth in the terrorist group,'' he said.

The official said incriminating materials, arms, and ammunition including two AK series rifles, four AK magazines, and 32 rounds were seized.

He said that another encounter between militants and security forces broke out in Hardumir, Tral area of Pulwama district.

Two unidentified militants were killed in the gunfight. Their identification and group affiliation were being done, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
2
NATO warship enters Ukraine's port of Odessa: Reports

NATO warship enters Ukraine's port of Odessa: Reports

 Ukraine
3
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; U.S. airlines cut hundreds of Christmas Eve flights, but Americans carry on and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; U.S....

 Global
4
ThriveDX Hosts Inaugural Capture the Flag (CTF) Cyber Competition with CSA Singapore

ThriveDX Hosts Inaugural Capture the Flag (CTF) Cyber Competition with CSA S...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021