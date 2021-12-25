Maha: One held; gold worth Rs 2.4 lakh recovered in Malegaon dacoity case
The police in Maharashtras Washim have arrested one person in connection with a case of dacoity and recovered stolen jewellery worth Rs 2.4 lakh, an official said on Saturday. The police have recovered two country-made pistols and gold worth Rs 2.4 lakh from the arrested accused, the official said.
The police in Maharashtra's Washim have arrested one person in connection with a case of dacoity and recovered stolen jewellery worth Rs 2.4 lakh, an official said on Saturday. A gang of dacoits had attacked Malegaon-based jeweller Yogesh Anjankar and his employee Ravindra Valekar on December 21. Valekar succumbed to the injuries, while Anjankar was severely injured. The accused had fired two shots and decamped with gold worth Rs 9 lakh and Rs 9,000 cash, the official said.
The police have arrested prime accused Ajabrao Babanrao Ghughe, a resident of Malegaon, he said. The police have recovered two country-made pistols and gold worth Rs 2.4 lakh from the arrested accused, the official said. Ghughe had taken a loan for setting up a poultry farm and had failed to repay the debt, he said. The accused frequented the victim's jewellery store and had mortgaged gold, the official said, adding that efforts are on to nab other gang members.
