Heroin seized along Indo-Pak border in Ferozepur
PTI | Ferozepur | Updated: 25-12-2021 19:29 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 19:29 IST
The BSF on Saturday said it has seized 11 packets of heroin worth Rs 55 crore in the international market from an area along the India-Pakistan border.
The seizure was made by Border Security Force troops near the Barreke border outpost, officials said.
The consignment was found during a BSF search operation during the wee hours, they said.
