Left Menu

COVID-19: Over 2,500 cops to be deployed to enforce night orders in Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 25-12-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 19:39 IST
COVID-19: Over 2,500 cops to be deployed to enforce night orders in Nagpur
  • Country:
  • India

Over 2,500 personnel will be on the ground in Nagpur city to enforce prohibitory orders announced by the Maharashtra government in the state between 9pm and 6am with the aim of curbing the spread of COVID-19, especially amid the Omicron scare, a senior official said on Saturday.

Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said the bandobast (ground deployment) has been finalised as per local requirement and DCPs have been directed to set in place pickets on the roads to keep and eye on markets and other public areas, as well as monitor the city's eight entry points.

''There will be 2,500 police personnel on bandobast duty to enforce the 9pm to 6am rule,'' he said.

Meanwhile, District Collector R Vimala visited AIIMS, Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and Mayo Hospital to take stock of the preparedness to tackle any possible rise in COVD-19 cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
2
NATO warship enters Ukraine's port of Odessa: Reports

NATO warship enters Ukraine's port of Odessa: Reports

 Ukraine
3
World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax; Internet disrupted in Sudan's Khartoum, roads blocked ahead of protest, and more

World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; U.S. airlines cut hundreds of Christmas Eve flights, but Americans carry on and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; U.S....

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021