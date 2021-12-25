Islamic State claims responsibility for explosion in Kabul
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 25-12-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 20:06 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Islamic State claims responsibility for an explosion that took place close to the gate of the passport office in the Afghan capital Kabul on Thursday, the militant group said on Saturday in a statement posted on an affiliated Telegram account.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Islamic State
- Afghan
- Kabul
Advertisement