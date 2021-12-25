Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-12-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 20:11 IST
Virus spread: No rallies, public meetings in T'gana till Jan 2
Hyderabad, Dec 25 (PTI): The Telangana government on Saturday prohibited rallies and public meetings till January 2 and imposed certain conditions as part of measures to check COVID-19 in the light of its variant Omicron emergence.

State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issued a government order (GO) to the effect in the wake of the suggestions from Union Ministry of Health and the directions issued by the High Court recently over the matter.

The order said rallies and public meetings shall be prohibited throughout the State till January 2, 2022.

Other events involving congregation of people would be permitted subject to the directions, including ensuring physical distancing within the venue, disallowing any person without a mask and arranging thermal scanners at the entry point of the venue.

The orders for imposition of fine for not wearing of mask by people in public spaces should be strictly enforced, the order said.

The directions would be enforced strictly with immediate effect, it said.

