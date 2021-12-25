Delhi man fires shot on his b'day, held after video goes viral

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 20:34 IST
A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly opening gunfire for his birthday celebration in northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur area, police said on Saturday.

Police said they have also arrested the person who had given the gun to him.

The accused were identified as Sunny Dubey and Ghanshyam (34), both residents of New Usmanpur, they said.

Police swung into action after the video of a man firing with pistol during a birthday party went viral on the social media.

Through technical surveillance and human intelligence network, police zeroed-in the place and the person involved in the incident. The incident took place in Usmanpur area, a senior police officer said.

Police apprehended Dubey from his home. He confessed to the crime and revealed that the pistol was provided to him by one Ghanshyam. On his instance, a raid was conducted and Ghanshyam was also apprehended from New Usmanpur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain said.

During search, a pistol loaded with three live cartridges was recovered from his possession, police added.

