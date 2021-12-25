Man involved in 9 criminal cases held in Alwar: Police
A 25-year-old man, wanted by police in nine criminal cases, including those of loot and attempt to murder, has been arrested in the neighbouring Alwar district, an official said on Saturday.
Bhiwadi Superintendent of Police Ram Moorty Joshi identified the accused as Dara Singh and said he ran “Jassa gang”, which is involved in frequent fights with another gang led by local gangster Vikram Laden.
Singh was found in possession of a country-made pistol, four live cartridges and a motorcycle during his arrest, the SP said, adding he was arrested from a forest area in Tarapur, the SP said.
“The accused was on a motorcycle and seeing the police team, he left his vehicle and ran away towards a hilly area. He was chased and caught,” Joshi said.
“Looking at the seriousness of his crimes, a special team was formed to arrest Dara Singh, who had been hiding at different places in Kotputli, Jhunjhunu and other places. The team finally succeeded in arresting him,” the SP said.
