BJP leader Fadnavis is witness in phone tapping case, Maha govt tells court

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-12-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 20:55 IST
The Leader of the Opposition of Maharashtra Assembly, Devendra Fadanvis. (Photos/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is a witness in the case registered over illegal phone tapping that allegedly took place when IPS officer Rashmi Shukla was heading the state's intelligence department, the Maharashtra government has told the Esplanade court here.

Confirming the development on Saturday, Special Public Prosecutor Ajay Misar, appearing for the state, said, ''Yes, Fadnavis is a witness in the case. His statement will be recorded in the due course of law.'' The BKC cyber police station in Mumbai, on the complaint of the Maharashtra Intelligence department, had registered an FIR under Official Secrets Act against unidentified persons for alleged illegal tapping of phones and leak of certain confidential documents.

As per the complaint, the phone tapping allegedly took place when Shukla headed the Maharashtra Intelligence department.

Fadnavis, a former chief minister of the state, had cited a letter purportedly written by Shukla to the then Director General of Police about alleged corruption in police transfers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

