Shah slams Kejriwal for not paying MCD dues

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for spending unnecessary money on advertisements instead of paying the dues to municipal corporations in Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 21:01 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

He said, "I want to say to Delhi Chief Minister to spend less money on advertisements and give dues of Rs 13,000 crore to the municipal corporations... In our government's work culture, we do what we say." "In other work cultures (Delhi government) whether you do work or not, just give advertisements, photos, and interviews on TV. The time has come for the people of Delhi to decide as to support which work culture," he said.

The Delhi government has to decide who they wish to support, the advertisers or the municipal corporations here, the Home Minister said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

