Tractor mows down couple, minor daughter in Bikaner

A couple and their minor daughter were killed and another daughter injured in a village in Bikaner on Saturday when a tractor carrying crushed stone rammed into the camel cart in which the family was travelling, police said.The incident occurred near Ranisar village in Mahajan area when Jagdish 35 with his wife Laxmi 30 and daughters Krishna 2 and Jeevita 4 was going towards his field, they said.A tractor hit the cart from behind and turned it over, crushing Jagdish, Laxmi, and Krishna under its wheels, Sub Inspector Mahajan Police Station Rajendra Kumar said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-12-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 21:28 IST
A couple and their minor daughter were killed and another daughter injured in a village in Bikaner on Saturday when a tractor carrying crushed stone rammed into the camel cart in which the family was travelling, police said.

The incident occurred near Ranisar village in Mahajan area when Jagdish (35) with his wife Laxmi (30) and daughters Krishna (2) and Jeevita (4) was going towards his field, they said.

A tractor hit the cart from behind and turned it over, crushing Jagdish, Laxmi, and Krishna under its wheels, Sub Inspector Mahajan Police Station Rajendra Kumar said. The camel also died in the incident, he said. The family was carrying flour, salt, and other cooking items with them, he added.

The tractor driver fled the scene after the incident.

