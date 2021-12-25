DGCI nod to Covaxin for use in children above 12 years with certain conditions
The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted emergency use authorisation to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children above 12 years with certain conditions, sources said on Saturday.
The Subject Expert Committee on COVID-19 of the CDSCO on October 12 after deliberating Bharat Biotech's EUA application had recommended granting emergency use approval to Covaxin for use in the 12-18 years age group with certain conditions.
''The recommendations of the SEC were evaluated by another experts committee after which DCGI had sought additional data from the firm,'' a source said.
The DCGI gave its approval Friday, the source said.
