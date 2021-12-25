UK police arrest man over trespass in grounds of Queen Elizabeth's castle

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 25-12-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 21:36 IST
Queen Elizabeth II Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British police said on Saturday a 19-year-old man had been arrested after a security breach within the grounds of Windsor Castle, where Queen Elizabeth is spending Christmas. "The man has been arrested on suspicion of breach or trespass of a protected site and possession of an offensive weapon. He remains in custody at this time," Thames Valley Police Superintendent Rebecca Mears said.

The man did not enter any buildings, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

