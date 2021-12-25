Left Menu

Pakistani soldier killed in terror attack in tribal Waziristan

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 25-12-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 22:07 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Unidentified gunmen attacked a military checkpost in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday, killing a soldier, officials said.

In a statement, Pakistan's Military Media Wing said the terrorists targeted the post near the Afghanistan border in tribal North Waziristan.

Security personnel immediately responded to the firing, however the gunmen were yet to be identified.

The search operation will continue till the assailants are apprehended, the statement added.

On Friday, a similar militant attack was reported in Balochistan's Kech district. Two soldiers were martyred in the incident.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces have become the hotbed of terror attacks in recent years, with raising concerns over a spike in attacks after the August 15 takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

