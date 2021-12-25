Left Menu

Omicron: Assam govt imposes night curfew from Sunday

Assam government has imposed a night curfew from 11

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 25-12-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 22:22 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Assam government has imposed a night curfew from 11:30 pm to 6 am from December 26 in the view of COVID-19 Omicron variant. As per the state government's circular, "Night curfew to be in force from 11.30 PM to 6 AM, Sunday onwards across Assam. This curfew, however, will not be applicable on December 31, 2021."

The order further reads that for Omicron-specific regulations, all district magistrates, Superintendent of Police and all other authorities concerned should be responsible for ensuring the COVID-19 appropriate behaviour in all public places. The notice reads, "Any person violating these measures and not wearing a mask or spitting in public places shall be fined to the tune of Ra 1,000."

Meanwhile, India logged 7,189 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

