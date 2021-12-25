90 pc population received 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 61 pc fully vaccinated: PM

Amid the increase in the cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday stated that 90 per cent of the eligible population in the country has been vaccinated with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 60 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine. Addressing the nation, the Prime Minister said, "Realising the seriousness of COVID19, today more than 141 crore doses have been administered in India. More than 90 per cent eligible population has been vaccinated with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine."

"Over 61 per cent of the nation's population have received both doses of COVID-19. Every Indian is proud of being part of the world's largest vaccination programme," PM Modi said. "Several states, particularly the ones that are tourism centers, have achieved the target of 100 per cent single-dose vaccinations," he added.

As per the Union Health Ministry, India has reported 7,189 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the nationwide case tally of the Omicron variant of coronavirus has reached 415. Multi-disciplinary Central teams are to be deployed in Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Mizoram, Karnataka, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Punjab.

These teams will be stationed in the states for three to five days and will work along with the State Health Authorities. (ANI)

