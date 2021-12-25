Left Menu

Proven record for safety, says Bharat Biotech after Covaxin gets emergency usage nod for kids above 12 yrs

Covaxin has a proven record for safety and efficacy from all the variants of COVID-19, said Bharat Biotech after its vaccine received emergency usage approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for kids aged between 12-18 years.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2021 22:57 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 22:57 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

"Covaxin has established a proven record for safety and efficacy in adults for the original variant and subsequent variants. We have documented excellent safety and immunogenicity data readouts in Children," it added. Bharat Biotech expressed gratitude to the Union Health Ministry, Drugs Controller General of India and National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation "for their diligent review of all data and for their fastidious approval process."

Bharat Biotech also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "for his visionary leadership during this pandemic." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

