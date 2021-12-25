Left Menu

Man throws chilli powder at salon customer, flees with gold chain

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 25-12-2021 23:03 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 23:03 IST
A man allegedly threw chilli powder in the eyes of a person getting a shave at a salon in Nagpur and escaped with a gold chain, police said on Saturday.

The incident tool place on Friday evening in Kotwal Nagar and the accused has been identified as Bharat Kashyap (30), a history-sheeter, a Rana Pratap Nagar police station official said.

Efforts were on to nab Kashyap, he added.

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

