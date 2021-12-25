Man throws chilli powder at salon customer, flees with gold chain

A man allegedly threw chilli powder in the eyes of a person getting a shave at a salon in Nagpur and escaped with a gold chain, police said on Saturday.

The incident tool place on Friday evening in Kotwal Nagar and the accused has been identified as Bharat Kashyap (30), a history-sheeter, a Rana Pratap Nagar police station official said.

Efforts were on to nab Kashyap, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)