Man throws chilli powder at salon customer, flees with gold chain
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 25-12-2021 23:03 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 23:03 IST
A man allegedly threw chilli powder in the eyes of a person getting a shave at a salon in Nagpur and escaped with a gold chain, police said on Saturday.
The incident tool place on Friday evening in Kotwal Nagar and the accused has been identified as Bharat Kashyap (30), a history-sheeter, a Rana Pratap Nagar police station official said.
Efforts were on to nab Kashyap, he added.
