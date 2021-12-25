Delhi: Four, including 2 women, arrested for abducting businessman's son

The Delhi Police has arrested four people, including two women, for abducting a man with the help of a toy gun and demanding a ransom of Rs 50 lakh. According to the police, the abducted man has been identified as Kinshuk, a resident of Shalimar Bagh in Delhi.

"On December 18, a call was received in which the caller identified as Vikas Aggrawal stated that his son Kinshuk had been kidnapped at gunpoint from Flower Market, Gazipur and was later released after paying a ransom of Rs 50 lakh," the police said. On being released, Kinshuk informed that he along with his employee Richa Sabarwal, who works as flower decorator at his father's banquet hall and driver Jitender went to the flower market at Gazipur to purchase flowers. After finishing the work at the Flower Market, when they stepped into the car, a person wearing a black hood jacket, cap and mask held them at gun point and asked the driver to take the car towards Ashok Vihar, the police said.

On the way to Ashok Vihar, the kidnapper made a WhatsApp call on the mobile of Kinshuk's father Vikas Aggrawal, and demanded Rs 1 crore, the police added. Following brief negotiations, Vikas Aggrawal paid Rs 50 lakh in Ashok Vihar, Delhi. Thereafter, the kidnapper released Kinshuk, Richa and the driver Jitender and asked Vikas Aggrawal to drive the car.

The victim's father Vikas reported the matter to the police the next day. A police team was constituted which checked the CCTV footage of the area which checked 150 CCTV cameras covering approximately 70 km distance.

During the CCTV footage analysis, a suspected scooty was seen, following which one man named Kamal Bansal was arrested and interrogated who disclosed the name of his friend Gurmeet Singh, a resident of Onkar Nagar. "Immediately, Gurmeet Singh was also arrested and on his disclosure, another accused person Richa, who staged her abduction along with the victim, was apprehended," it said.

On sustained interrogation, it was revealed that Gurmeet Singh, Richa Sabarwal, and Anita (mother of Richa) hatched a plan to kidnap Kinshuk and extort money from Vikas Aggrawal. An amount of Rs 36 lakh has been recovered so far from the accused and a further probe is on, the police added. (ANI)

