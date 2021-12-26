Left Menu

Bomb explodes at restaurant in east Congo, mayor says

A bomb exploded inside a restaurant in Beni, a city in the east of Democratic Republic of Congo, the mayor said on local radio. It was not immediately clear whether there were any casualties. "There is a bomb that just exploded in the city centre," Beni's mayor Narcisse Muteba Kashale said.

Reuters | Updated: 26-12-2021 00:33 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 00:23 IST
Bomb explodes at restaurant in east Congo, mayor says
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A bomb exploded inside a restaurant in Beni, a city in the east of Democratic Republic of Congo, the mayor said on local radio.

It was not immediately clear whether there were any casualties. Reuters could not immediately reach officials for comment. "There is a bomb that just exploded in the city centre," Beni's mayor Narcisse Muteba Kashale said. "For safety, I'm asking the population to stay home."

A Reuters journalist nearby said he heard an explosion around 7 p.m., just after the afternoon Catholic mass, near the city's main road, followed by gunshots. Images shared on social media showed dozens of green chairs scattered across a road, some melted or shouldering. Three bodies could be seen among the wreckage. Reuters could not immediately verify the authenticity of the images.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax; Internet disrupted in Sudan's Khartoum, roads blocked ahead of protest, and more

World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after...

 Global
2
Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk patients: Study

Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk pati...

 Australia
3
The Somalayas are the biggest mountain range you will never see

The Somalayas are the biggest mountain range you will never see

 Netherlands
4
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Italy reports record 50,599 coronavirus cases on Friday, 141 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021