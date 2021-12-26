Odisha Panchayat Polls: 6-months jail for candidates furnishing false info in affidavit

Candidates contesting Panchayat elections will now have to mandatorily submit details on criminal antecedents, assets and liabilities, educational qualifications through affidavits at the time of filing nomination papers in Odisha. Odisha Government has promulgated an ordinance " The Odisha Panchayat Laws (Amendment) ordinance, 2021 to amend the 'Odisha Grama Panchayats Act, 1964,' 'The Odisha Panchayat Samiti Act, 1959' and 'The Odisha Zilla Parisad Act, 1991'.

The gazette notification in this regard had been issued by the Law Department of State Government on Friday, The new rules will be applicable in the forthcoming Panchayat Elections scheduled to be held in February 2022. The future ordinance said, " If a candidate who himself/herself or through his/her proposer, with intent to be elected in an election gives false information which he/she knows or has reason to believe to be false or conceals any information in his/her nomination paper or in his/her affidavit which is required to be delivered shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to six months, or with fine, or with both. "

The State Government has also given the power to Grama Panchayats and Panchayat Samiti for disaster management. The ordinance said, "Preparation of Disaster Management Plan at village and Gram Panchayat level, integration with a development plan, capacity building of stakeholders, carrying out and facilitation of relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction activities in disaster-affected areas in accordance with State Plan and District Plan, and to undertake other measures as may be necessary for disaster management." (ANI)

