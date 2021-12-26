Left Menu

Delhi Civil Defence personnel stabbed for asking man to undergo COVID test

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2021 02:53 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 02:53 IST
Delhi Civil Defence personnel stabbed for asking man to undergo COVID test
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi Civil Defence personnel was allegedly stabbed in Delhi's Tughalkabad Extension area for asking a man to undergo a COVID-19 test. The injured was admitted to the All India Institute Of Medical Science and the accused was taken into police custody, according to Delhi Police. The injured has been identified as Vipin Sharma and the accused as Ossama Raza who hails from Tughalkabad Extn.

According to the police, the incident took place on Saturday morning at a dispensary when the DCD personnel asked the man to undergo the COVID-19 test. Raza, the accused refused to the advised made by Sharma, which initiated a heated argument between the two. Thereafter, the accused person brought a vegetable cutting knife from his house and stabbed in the thigh of the DCD personnel. Raza was caught on the spot and the blood-stained knife ( the weapon used for attack) was recovered from his possession. He was taken into police custody.

Sharma was then admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre where the investigation officer of Delhi police recorded his statement. A case was registered thereafter. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

