Maharashtra CM welcomes PM's decision of COVID-19 'precaution dose' for health, frontline workers

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday has welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to give a 'precaution dose' to doctors and front liners and vaccination for children in the 15-18 age group from January 3. "That there was a discussion in the state cabinet recently regarding giving booster dose and that was our demand," said a statement by Chief Minister's Secretariat.

Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray had also written a letter on December 7 requesting the Union Health Minister to vaccinate children and giving booster doses, as per the statement. "Vaccinating children between the ages of 15 and 18 will definitely help in preventing the further spread of the virus and also senior citizens with symptomatic ailments will benefit from the booster dose," said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, according to the statement.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced three major decisions in the fight against the disease including the start of vaccination for children in the 15-18 age group from coming January 3. He also announced that the healthcare and frontline workers will be given a 'precaution dose' from January 10 next year.

He also said that senior citizens facing co-morbidities will have the option to go for a "precaution dose" of COVID-19 on the advice of their doctors. Referring to the Omicron infections in India, the Prime Minister urged people not to panic and to follow precautions such as masks and washing hands repeatedly.

He assured that nasal vaccine and the world's first DNA vaccine will be available for vaccination soon in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)