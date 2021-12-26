Six Rohingyas held in Tripura for illegally entering Indian territory

Acting on a tip-off, Tripura Police on Saturday arrested a Rohingya family consisting of six members from Unakoti district of Tripura for illegally crossing the Bangladesh border and entering Indian territory. After receiving intelligence inputs, police along with Tripura State Rifles (TSR) personnel raided the house of one Sahnaj Ali of Ichabpur area under Gournagar Block.

The police arrested two adults and four children of the same family, who had confessed that they entered the Indian Territory unlawfully. The head of the family, Abdul Rakim, 32, confessed that they had infiltrated into India from Bangladesh through Dawki in Meghalaya. From there, they reached Assam and boarded an Agartala-bound train.

Police sources said they had tried to make some arrangements for a stay in Tripura, but failing to do so on Friday, they left Agartala and reached Ichabpur. Abdul further admitted that he and his family members came here to procure necessary documents to establish themselves as Indian citizens. The Rohingya influx in Tripura has become a big problem since the last couple of years.

They had been brought to Kailashahar police station after arrest and they would be produced before the Court on Sunday. (ANI)

