2 IEDs recovered from Naxal-hit region in Chhattisgarh

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 26-12-2021 11:19 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 11:19 IST
Police have recovered two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from separate locations in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Narayanpur district, an official said on Sunday.

Following the seizure on Saturday, the explosives were safely defused by the bomb disposal squad, Superintendent of Police Girija Shankar Jaiswal said.

The insurgents had planted the IEDs to target security personnel engaged in anti-Naxal operations in the district, he said, adding that the explosives were recovered from different locations under Dhanora police station limits during demining exercises.

“In the last few months, searches in the insurgency-hit areas of the district have been intensified,'' the official said. With developmental works being carried out in Abujhmad, a Naxal stronghold, as well as in the entire Bastar region, the rebels have been planting IEDs to target security personnel out of frustration of losing the support of locals, he said.

