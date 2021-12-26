Left Menu

UP Govt to construct houses for poor on land freed from mafias: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced that his government will construct houses for the poor on land freed from the mafias.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 26-12-2021 11:57 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 11:57 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced that his government will construct houses for the poor on land freed from the mafias. Meanwhile, The chief minister held a meeting with the officials of Team 9.

Later in the day, Adityanath will attend various programs ahead in the day. He will firstly attend Defence Research and Development Organisation's lab foundation stone laying program at 11:30 am which will also be attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Later, the chief minister will lay the foundation stone for various development projects program at Osa Mandi in Manjhanpur of Kaushambi. He will reach Prayagraj at 3:00 pm and will do Bhoomi Pujan of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Earlier on Saturday, Adityanath launched a "free tablets and laptops distribution scheme" for one crore youths of the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

