Left Menu

Mann ki Baat: PM Modi to hold 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' with students in 2022, registration begins from Dec 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold Pariksha Pe Charcha with students before the annual exams in 2022.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2021 12:16 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 12:16 IST
Mann ki Baat: PM Modi to hold 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' with students in 2022, registration begins from Dec 28
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold Pariksha Pe Charcha with students before the annual exams in 2022. Addressing the nation in the 84th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, Prime Minister said, "I discuss such similar topics with students on exams. This year also I am planning to discuss with the students before the exams. The registration for this programme is also going to start two days later, December 28 onwards on Mygov.in. The registration will be from December 28 to January 20."

Prime Minister said an online competition will also be organized for teachers, and parents of class IX to XII students. "I would like you all to take part in this. I will get an opportunity to meet you. Together we will brainstorm on many aspects related to examinations, career, success and student life," he said.

In today's 'Mann Ki Baat', 'Vande Mataram' song performed by school students from Greece was played. The students are from High School at Illia, Greece. "The beauty and emotion with which they have sung ' Vande Mataram' is amazing and commendable. Such efforts bring the people of the two countries closer. My greetings to these students of Greece and their teachers," Prime Minister added.

This was PM Modi's last 'Mann Ki Baat' this year. The next episode will be in January next year. The fourth edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' was held via virtual mode in April this year.

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. The programme is broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News and mobile app. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax; Internet disrupted in Sudan's Khartoum, roads blocked ahead of protest, and more

World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after...

 Global
2
Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic people: Study

Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic pe...

 United States
3
Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk patients: Study

Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk pati...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Italy reports record 50,599 coronavirus cases on Friday, 141 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021