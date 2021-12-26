Left Menu

3 pedestrians killed, 1 injured after car hits them in Chhattisgarh

The deceased were identified as Ramesh Chandra 35, Manoj Singh 35 and Viresh Singh 25, the official said.Another person was severely injured and shifted to the Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences for treatment, the official said.

PTI | Bilaspur | Updated: 26-12-2021 14:10 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 14:07 IST
Three pedestrians were killed and one person was critically injured when a speeding car hit them in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur city, police said on Sunday.

The accident took place on Saturday night when the victims, who worked at a tractor agency near a bus stand in the city, were returning home on foot after duty, they said.

The car driver apparently lost control over the wheels, following which the vehicle hit the victims from behind and then rammed into an electric pole, Sirgitti station house officer Faizul Shah said.

After being alerted, a police team rushed to the spot.

Two of the victims died on the spot, while one succumbed on way to hospital. The deceased were identified as Ramesh Chandra (35), Manoj Singh (35) and Viresh Singh (25), the official said.

Another person was severely injured and shifted to the Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences for treatment, the official said. All the victims hailed from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, he said.

The car driver, identified as Sachin Singh (23), was arrested and a case was registered against him under relevant provisions, he added.

