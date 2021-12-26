Left Menu

Cong's Adhir Ranjan writes to PM Modi regarding two Covid Hospitals in West Bengal

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding Covid Hospital in West Bengal's Murshidabad and Kalyani.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 14:49 IST
Cong's Adhir Ranjan writes to PM Modi regarding two Covid Hospitals in West Bengal
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding Covid Hospital in West Bengal's Murshidabad and Kalyani. "I am very thankful to you for sanctioning two covid hospitals, one for Murshidabad and another for Kalyani on my request through the PM-Cares Fund," the release read.

"However, six months have passed, but no progress has been made in the construction/establishment of the said hospitals," Chowdhury said. The Congress leader further said, "In view of third-wave lurking around, I would request you to kindly instruct the state government to do the needful on their part in respect of the establishment of the above-mentioned makeshift covid hospital and you may also like to instruct the concerned department of the Central government to coordinate with the West Bengal government in relation to the same." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax; Internet disrupted in Sudan's Khartoum, roads blocked ahead of protest, and more

World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after...

 Global
2
Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic people: Study

Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic pe...

 United States
3
Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk patients: Study

Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk pati...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Italy reports record 50,599 coronavirus cases on Friday, 141 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021