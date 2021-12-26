Cong's Adhir Ranjan writes to PM Modi regarding two Covid Hospitals in West Bengal

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding Covid Hospital in West Bengal's Murshidabad and Kalyani. "I am very thankful to you for sanctioning two covid hospitals, one for Murshidabad and another for Kalyani on my request through the PM-Cares Fund," the release read.

"However, six months have passed, but no progress has been made in the construction/establishment of the said hospitals," Chowdhury said. The Congress leader further said, "In view of third-wave lurking around, I would request you to kindly instruct the state government to do the needful on their part in respect of the establishment of the above-mentioned makeshift covid hospital and you may also like to instruct the concerned department of the Central government to coordinate with the West Bengal government in relation to the same." (ANI)

