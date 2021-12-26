Left Menu

UP: Rajnath Singh lays foundation stone for BrahMos Missiles production unit in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh laid the foundation stone of BrahMos Missiles production unit and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) lab in Lucknow on Saturday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 26-12-2021 15:19 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 15:19 IST
UP: Rajnath Singh lays foundation stone for BrahMos Missiles production unit in Lucknow
UP: Rajnath Singh lays foundation stone for BrahMos Missiles production unit in Lucknow. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh laid the foundation stone of BrahMos Missiles production unit and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) lab in Lucknow on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister said, Uttar Pradesh will become a Defence production hub and BrahMos missile will be manufactured in Lucknow which will lead to the creation of new employment opportunities for youth.

Later, the chief minister will lay the foundation stone for various development projects programs at Osa Mandi in Manjhanpur of Kaushambi. He will reach Prayagraj at 3:00 pm and will perform Bhoomi Pujan of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax; Internet disrupted in Sudan's Khartoum, roads blocked ahead of protest, and more

World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after...

 Global
2
Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic people: Study

Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic pe...

 United States
3
Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk patients: Study

Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk pati...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Italy reports record 50,599 coronavirus cases on Friday, 141 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021