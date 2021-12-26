India reach 83/0 at lunch on Day 1 of first Test
PTI | Centurion | Updated: 26-12-2021 15:38 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 15:37 IST
- Country:
- South Africa
India reached 83 for no loss at lunch on the first day of the opening Test against South Africa here on Sunday. Mayank Agarwal was batting on 46 and KL Rahul was giving him company on 29 after Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first in overcast conditions.
Brief Score: India: 83 for no loss in 28 overs (Mayank AGarwal 46 batting, KL Rahul 29 batting).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Africa
- Virat Kohli
- Mayank AGarwal 46
- Indian
- Mayank Agarwal
- India
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Health News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court leaves Texas abortion curbs intact but allows suit; South Africa says no signal of increased Omicron severity yet and more
Man with travel history to Zimbabwe, South Africa tests positive for Omicron in Delhi, second patient of new Covid variant in city: Sources
South African doctors see signs omicron is milder than delta
'May we never stop goofin' around': Anushka Sharma celebrates four year of marital bliss with Virat Kohli
Fugitive Portuguese banker captured in South Africa