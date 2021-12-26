Scoreboard: Ind vs SA; 1st Test, Lunch

Scoreboard at lunch on the opening day of the first Test between India and South Africa here on Sunday.

India 1st Innings KL Rahul not out 29 Mayank Agarwal not out 46 Extras: (B-4, LB-4) 8 Total: (For no wkts, 28 Overs) 83 Bowler: Kagiso Rabada 8-4-10-0, Lungi Ngidi 7-0-23-0, Marco Jansen 6-1-26-0, Wiaan Mulder 6-1-15-0, Keshav Maharaj 1-0-1-0.

