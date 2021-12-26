Sudan says 58 policemen injured in protests
Sudanese authorities said on Sunday that 58 policemen were injured during protests the previous day against military rule, state TV reported.
The Khartoum security committee's statement added that 114 people had been arrested and faced legal action.
